Star shuttler PV Sindhu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 : Ahead of her Asian Games campaign, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy was also present at the meeting.

Shah took to social media platform 'X' to post a photo with the Indian ace saying that her dedication and hard work would inspire future generations.

Met ace badminton player @Pvsindhu1 today in Hyderabad. The nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent. Her commitment, hard work, and dedication are an inspiration for the younger generation. pic.twitter.com/qUS9X3MF9M— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 16, 2023

India will be on the hunt for their first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The badminton events at the 19th Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 7 at the Binjiang Gymnasium.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge in women’s singles and team events. She settled for silver in Jakarta 2018 after losing to Tai Tzu Ying and will look to go one better this time.

The Indian men’s badminton team boasts of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in men’s singles and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in men’s doubles.

