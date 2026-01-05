Stasya Pandya, Taarini Lodha deliver standout performances at Junior National Equestrian C'ship

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Stasya Pandya, representing Mumbai’s Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), and Taarini Lodha, from Amateur Riders’ Club representing CEC, delivered standout performances at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC).

Competing in the Children Group 1 Dressage (Team) category, Stasya’s team clinched silver medal, while Taarini’s team secured bronze medal, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork.

In the Dressage Team Event (Children 1), the silver medal-winning team comprised of Stasya on horse Kirrhi Taonga (67.463%), Haripriya Singh on Fritz (71.243%), Amara Singh on her horse Count Me In D’Grading (68.581%), and Dev Harish Kapoor on Serrano (65.934%). The team finished second with a cumulative score of 273.221.

Reflecting on her successful showing at the JNEC, Stasya said, “I am really grateful for the faith and trust my coach Bobin sir has put in me, along with my club, The Amateur Riders Club, for providing world-class training facilities for my training and development. I also thank my school, Billabong High International School, and my parents for being constantly supportive throughout.”

Meanwhile, the bronze medal-winning team featured Taarini on Knock Out (70.154%), Maanya Vishwanathan on Lady Ann NS (67.286%), Aanya Vinayak on Bella Nochi (68.919%), and Kevin Gabriel on Duncan (66.220%), securing third place with a total score of 272.579.

After contributing to the bronze-winning team, Taarini expressed, “JNEC is always one of the biggest events of the year, where the best riders compete. I am grateful for the support and coaching from ARC and my family for their encouragement. With a score of 70.15%, I’m very pleased with my horse’s performance, Knock Out. My team secured a bronze, and I’m very pleased with my role in that.”

Both Stasya and Taarini train under coach Bobin Tshering at the Amateur Riders’ Club, where they benefit from international-standard facilities and expert coaching, enabling them to compete successfully at national and international levels.

