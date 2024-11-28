Stefanie misses out with injury as WI women name squad for white-ball India tour

St.John's (Antigua), Nov 28 Star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor missed out due to injury as Cricket West Indies (CW) announced the squad for the West Indies women's tour of India for a multi-format series in December.

The tour comprises three T20Is followed by as many as One-Day Internationals.

The 33-year-old Stefanie did pick up a knee injury during last month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup and was sidelined for one match during that tournament. She is currently rehabilitating from an injury.

Hayley Matthews will lead the side during the series, while former captain Deandra Dottin will return to ODI cricket for the first time in more than two years following some eye-catching efforts during the recent T20 World Cup.

Pacer Shabika Gajnabi and wicket-keeper-batter Rashada Williams return to the fold after they missed the T20 World Cup

The T20I series will commence at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15 followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara from December 22. This ODI segment carries crucial points for the ICC Women's Championship.

The teams' last white-ball encounter in India in 2016 saw the West Indies triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before India claimed the ODI series 3-0.

Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed his confidence in the squad, stating, “We want to take the good momentum we gained at the T20 World Cup into this series. We showed that we can compete against the top teams which was pleasing."

She added, “Since I've taken over, I've seen improvements in all areas, but we still have a long way to go. The consistency of high-level performance is what we need to keep working towards and this is a good opportunity to play six matches against one of the best teams in the world."

The West Indies Women will begin their series on December 15, preceded by a 10-day acclimatisation camp in India.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Series schedule:

First T20I: December 15, Mumbai

Second T20I: December 17, Mumbai

Third T20I: December 19, Mumbai

First ODI: December 22, Vadodara

Second ODI: December 24, Vadodara

Third ODI: December 27, Vadodara

