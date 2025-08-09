Stefano Vukov cleared to receive WTA credentials again after suspension lifted

London, Aug 9 Stefano Vukov, former coach of Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, is once again eligible to receive credentials at WTA tournaments following the lifting of his provisional suspension by the women’s tennis governing body.

The WTA had provisionally suspended Vukov in January this year for a potential breach of its code of conduct, pending the outcome of an investigation. The specifics of the case have remained confidential, and the organisation has not revealed who lodged the complaint.

“The WTA is fully committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all athletes and other participants, as set out in our WTA code of conduct and safeguarding code,” the tour said in a statement. “Any sanctions issued following a breach of these safeguarding rules are carefully considered and are subject to appeal before an independent tribunal.

While case details remain confidential, the WTA confirmed that Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events.”

Vukov, who coached Rybakina to her Wimbledon title in 2022, denies any wrongdoing. Speaking to The Athletic, he stated: “I have never abused anyone.”

The 37-year-old Croatian’s five-year partnership with Rybakina ended last August, just days before the U.S. Open. Soon after, the Kazakh star appointed Novak Djokovic’s former mentor Goran Ivanisevic for the 2025 season — a move that proved short-lived.

In a twist, Rybakina rehired Vukov to her team even while working with Ivanisevic, a decision that drew concern from some in the tennis community.

World No. 10 Rybakina has consistently defended her coach. She has maintained that Vukov did not mistreat her and criticised the public speculation around the situation.

“I was not happy with coaches and commentators talking about the situation,” she previously said.

