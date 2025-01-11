Steve Smith equals record for most centuries in BBL

Sydney, Jan 11 Steve Smith equaled the record for most centuries in the Big Bash League (BBL) history, playing for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers on Saturday. The 35-year-old Australian maestro scored an unbeaten 121 off just 64 balls, hammering 10 fours and seven towering sixes to equal the feat.

His innings propelled the Sixers to an imposing total of 222/3 in their 20 overs, laying the foundation for a thrilling contest.

Smith’s century came off 58 deliveries, marking his fourth T20 century and his third in the history of the BBL. With this feat, he equaled Ben McDermott’s record for the most centuries in the competition. Notably, Smith achieved this milestone in just his 32nd BBL innings, a stark contrast to McDermott, who has played 100 matches in the league.

This was Smith’s first appearance in the current BBL season, having joined the Sixers after playing a pivotal role in Australia’s 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over India earlier in January. His return to the T20 circuit was nothing short of sensational, silencing any doubts after his solitary BBL outing last season ended in a golden duck.

Smith’s brilliance on Saturday added to his illustrious T20 record, which began with his maiden T20 hundred in the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, he smashed a 54-ball 101 against Gujarat Lions.

Despite his exploits, Smith has been absent from the IPL since 2021 and went unsold in the 2024 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Smith’s availability for the Sixers in this BBL edition is limited due to national commitments. He is slated to play only two more league games on January 15 and 17 before leaving to lead Australia in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 29. His absence from the playoffs, which begin on January 21, will be a significant loss for the Sixers.

