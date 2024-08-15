Steve Smith open to middle-order role as Australia prepare for BGT

New Delhi, Aug 15 Australia's Steve Smith has indicated he is open to batting in the middle order this summer, should the national selectors decide to move him from his current opening position. The 35-year-old, who took on the role of opening batter following David Warner’s retirement in January, has expressed his flexibility regarding his position in the lineup.

Smith’s stint as an opener saw him score an unbeaten 91 in the day-night Test at the Gabba, but his overall performance was mixed, with 171 runs at an average of 28.50 across eight innings. He was dismissed LBW three times and struggled against deliveries on the inside edge, raising questions about his adaptation to the new role. Despite these challenges, Smith remains adaptable and ready to shift back to the middle order if required.

“I’m comfortable batting wherever,” Smith told Fox Cricket. “We’ll see what that looks like, I suppose, whether they want me to continue (opening the batting) or go back to three or four. We’ll wait and see. I’m pretty easy batting anywhere. We’ll just see what stacks up and what the brain trust wants.

“I like to stand up in the big series and do well and help the team. Hopefully, there’s much of the same this summer.”

Smith confessed the ten-minute turnaround between innings was the only part of opening the batting that took him a while to adjust to.

“It’s a little bit of a quicker turnaround when you only have ten minutes, running off the field and you have to get back out there quickly,” Smith explained.

“Outside of that, I don’t think there’s much change.”

Australian selector George Bailey has suggested that the team’s top six might remain unchanged ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India starting in November. Smith's openness to returning to the middle order aligns with this flexibility.

Usman Khawaja, another Australian opener, has voiced a preference for Smith to bat at No. 4, citing his exceptional record in the middle order. Smith has averaged 61.50 in 111 Test innings at No. 4, including 19 centuries. Khawaja believes that Smith’s presence at No. 4 would be advantageous, stating, “When you put him up to open, I feel like you’re kind of giving them a chance to get at him early.”

Smith acknowledges the adjustment required when opening the batting, particularly the quick turnaround between innings. However, he remains unperturbed and is focused on contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming series.

Before the Test series against India, Smith plans to participate in a few Sheffield Shield matches for New South Wales. These games will provide him with an opportunity to acclimate to the swinging Kookaburra ball. Smith has yet to discuss his specific role with the Blues but has reiterated his readiness to bat wherever needed.

“I’ll bat wherever they want me to. I’m not that fussed,” Smith affirmed. “They’ve got some good young kids there. I’m pretty easy, whatever spot they want me to bat.”

