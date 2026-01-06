Still in the game, ahead of the curve: Mumbai X Calibers co-owners on what sets them apart in Shooting League of India

New Delhi [India], January 6 : In Indian sport, franchise ownership is usually confined to boardrooms. Mumbai X Calibers, which will be part of the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI), is cutting a different figure. Interestingly, all three owners of the Mumbai franchise are active shooters themselves, as per a release.

Ronak Pandit, a 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the men's 25m standard pistol (pairs), is currently competing at the ongoing 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Delhi alongside his co-owner Zahir Hawa. Along with fellow Indian shooter Faiyaz Virani, the trio's status as active athletes and franchise owners marks an unprecedented phenomenon in Indian professional sport.

This dual identity, they believe, could become Mumbai X Calibers' biggest advantage.

For Zahir Hawa, who has been associated with shooting for over 25 years, the decision to invest in the league was almost instinctive.

"The moment I heard about the league, I wanted to be a part of it. I love shooting and had to be involved with it," he said, as quoted from a release.

"This is the best way to give back and stay connected with the sport, even at this stage of my life," he added.

Meanwhile, Pandit views ownership through a similar lens, but with a long-term roadmap firmly in place.

"The league is not just about those two weeks of competition," he explained.

"It is about making the sport more accessible and widening the talent pool so that it is the shooters who benefit in the long run," he noted.

At the same time, Mumbai X Calibers' vision goes beyond assembling a competitive squad. The owners are keen that the franchise reflects the city it represents.

"A team has to mirror its city's personality," Zahir Hawa said.

"That is how people relate to it. Mumbai has a certain spirit and ambition, and we want that to come through in how this franchise is built," he noted.

Pandit reinforced that idea, pointing out that regional identity and connection matter just as much as results.

"Fans follow teams because they resonate with the city, the language, the colours and the values. We have kept Mumbai's culture and vibe at the centre of our identity," he said.

Revealing the thought behind the name, he added, "X Calibers was suggested by Zahir Hawa's daughter. Excalibur is the legendary sword, and calibers is a shooting term, referring to the calibre of ammunition. We liked how the two ideas came together, and that is how the name Mumbai X Calibers was born."

Being active competitors gives the Mumbai co-owners an insider's view of the sport that few franchises can match. They understand pressure and the realities of elite competitionnot only as observers, but as participants, which put them ahead of the curve.

"Because we are still playing, we know the sport, how formats work and how athletes respond in different situations," Zahir Hawa noted, while also acknowledging that experience can sometimes offer an added advantage.

"There are pros and cons, but yes, it gives us a bit of an edge," he added.

Ultimately, the bigger picture for Mumbai X Calibers is developmental. Both owners stressed that the league must expand opportunity in a sport where pathways have traditionally been narrow.

"This team is not just about winning matches or entertainment. It is about uplifting the sport, supporting athletes beyond the league, and helping create shooters who can realistically dream of representing India at major events in the future," he said.

