"Still not able to believe...": Preeti Pal after winning bronze at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], August 30 : After winning the bronze in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics, the Indian para sprinter Preeti Pal said that she couldn't believe that she won the medal.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

In a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Preeti said that she was feeling very proud after winning the medal at the Paris Paralympics. The Indian para-sprinter also thanked everyone for "supporting and motivating" her.

"I am still not able to believe that I have won the bronze medal...I am feeling very proud and I thank everyone for supporting and motivating me..."

China's Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo bagged first and second place, respectively. Zhou won the gold medal with her season-best time of 13.58 seconds. While Guo bagged the silver with her personal best time of 13.74 seconds.

In the World Para Athletics Championship, Preeti won bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events in 2024 and received her quota for the Paris Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor