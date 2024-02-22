'Stop whingeing about the DRS': Brad Hogg on Stokes' comment of scrapping 'Umpires Call'

New Delhi, Feb 22 Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg Brad Hogg slammed England captain Ben Stokes' stance on 'umpire's call' regulations within the Decision Review System (DRS) and said "Stop whingeing about the DRS" as it's the same for both sides.

Ben Stokes called for 'umpire's call' regulations within the Decision Review System (DRS) system to be scraped after Zak Crawley’s dismissal in their 432-run defeat in the third Test against India in Rajkot.

Stokes found Zak Crawley's lbw dismissal perplexing as the technology suggested the ball was not hitting the stumps, yet the on-field decision stood and the DRS gave it as ‘umpire’s call'.

"For me, the more I think about it, the more I feel umpires call should be in there because the technology is slightly wrong. I understand it might have cost England at some important stage, but it could cost the opposition too. Stop whingeing about the DRS. It's the same for both sides," said Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Ahead of the fourth Ranchi Test speculation ran rampant as Stokes was seen rolling his arm over in the nets, igniting hopes of his return to bowling duties. Yet, amidst the excitement, a voice of caution emerged from the cricketing fraternity. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg urged England to tread carefully with their prized asset.

"Ben Stokes bowling is undeniably a boon for England but they must proceed with caution. With the T20 World Cup looming, risking his fitness could prove costly. He's a linchpin in England's setup, and his well-being is paramount. Good to see the coach and medical staff stepping in and taking control," he added.

The fourth Test of the five-match series will kick off on Friday at Ranchi.

