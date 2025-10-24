Strong start for India as Khushi Chand, Chandrika Pujari register dominant wins at Asian Youth Games

Manama [Bahrain], October 24 : India's young boxers have made an impressive start at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, with Khushi Chand and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari recording back-to-back victories in the preliminary rounds of the boxing competition, as per a release from Asian Youth Games.

Continuing India's fine momentum from the opening day, Khushi Chand produced a composed and clinical performance in the Girls' 46kg category, defeating Reem Al-Ramahi of Jordan by a unanimous 5-0 decision at Exhibition World Bahrain - Hall 9. Displaying sharp movement and tactical discipline, Khushi controlled all three rounds to secure a well-deserved win and advance to the next stage.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Devendra Choudhary opened India's campaign with a commanding performance in the Boys' 75kg pre-quarterfinal bout, outclassing his opponent to move into the next round. His composed approach and superior ring strategy ensured India's first win of the tournament.

The Indian contingent, comprising 23 members, is competing across 14 weight categories (7 boys and 7 girls) in the U-17 division. The boxers arrived in Bahrain earlier this week following an intensive training camp at NS NIS Patiala from September 23 to October 20, where they underwent high-intensity technical and tactical preparations under the supervision of national coaches Vinod Kumar and Jitender Raj Singh.

The boxing competition will continue till October 30, with India's young pugilists aiming to sustain their strong start and push for podium finishes in the coming rounds.

