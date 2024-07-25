Sub-jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Odisha, Manipur, Jharkhand win big on Day 2

Guwahati (Assam), July 25 Hockey Association of Odisha and Manipur secured wins in the women’s category, while Manipur, Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha registered victories in the men’s category on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 here on Thursday. Odisha took on Hockey Bihar in the first match of the day and won 7-0 in the Women’s category at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium here.

The goal-scorers for Odisha were Rasmi Kujur (10’), Priyanka Minz (14’, 56’), Sanjana Kiro (45’, 55’), Sweety Kujur (47’) and Rubina Baxla (58’) were the goal-scorers.

In the second match of the day in the women’s category, Manipur defeated Mizoram 4-2. For Manipur, Seram Henthoi Chanu (27’), Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (35’), Jerina Chongtham (50’) and Meikam Surviya Devi (57’) got on the scoresheet, while for Mizoram, Laldinpuii (51’) and C. Lalruatsiami (51’) were the goal-scorers.

In the men’s category, Manipur thrashed Bengal 6-0. For Manipur, Ningombam Gerik Singh (4’), Loitongbam Kenish (19’, 21’), Lisham Max Singh (20’), Athokpam Milan (34’) and Akoijam Malemnganba (39’) were the goal-scorers.

In the second match of the day, Jharkhand handed Bihar a 9-0 defeat. For Jharkhand, Patras Hassa (3’), Hemrom Tintus (16’, 43’), Dodray Simon (25’), Sabian Kiro (26’, 44’, 48’), Salan Horo (27’), Ganga Topno (59’) got on the scoresheet.

In the last match of the day, Odisha dominated Assam for a 19-1 win. For Odisha, Mithles Kerketta (8', 50'), Arman Soreng (9', 54'), Salman Lakra (11', 31', 45'), Subodh Lakra (15', 22', 59'), Asit Majhi (21', 58'), Mandeep Kerketta (16', 18', 19', 24', 29'), Aklesh Lakra (35') and Amandeep Dang (40’) got on the scoresheet, while Aditya Bhagat (9') was the lone goal scorer for Assam.

Meanwhile, in the last match played on Wednesday in the men’s category, Jharkhand took on Assam, winning the match 19-0. For Jharkhand, Hemrom Tintus (4’), Soreng Sumray (7’), Anmol Kongari (14’), Hassa Patras (17’), Kiro Sabian (18’, 25’, 26’, 42’), Amit Kongari (23’, 45’, 52’), Nicolas Topno (33’, 41’, 46’, 57’), Anmol Topo (45’), Ashish Tani Purti (51’), Ganga Topo (55’), Salan Horo (59’) were the goal-scorers.

