Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Himachal, T.N, Odisha, M.P win their matches on Day 5

Chandigarh, Sep 27 State teams from Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana came up with impressive performances as they won their respective matches on Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42 here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Himachal Pradesh secured a 2-0 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey in a Pool H encounter. Manpreet Singh (28’, 34’) scored both goals to seal the win.

In another Pool H clash, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Delhi Hockey 6-4 in a high-scoring match. Purti Ashish Tani (7’, 48’, 58’) led the charge for Jharkhand with a hat-trick supported by goals from Faguwa Horo (10’), Nicholas Topno (13’), and Ganga Topno (28’). For Delhi, Afridi scored thrice (33’, 35’, 46’), while Anik Kumar (50’) added a late goal.

In a Pool A clash, Uttar Pradesh Hockey thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand 21-0. Shahrukh Ali (25’, 39’, 35’, 46’, 47’) was the standout performer, netting five goals while Ujjwal Pal (7’, 18’, 36’, 60’) also had a remarkable game, scoring four times. Additional contributions came from Ashvani Singh (2’, 26’), Rahul Yadav (9’, 55’), Ajay Kumar Gond (23’, 38’), Mohd Aqib Raynee (21’, 53’), Raghavendra Singh Chauhan (44’, 44) Rajbhar Prahalad (34’), and Ketan Kushawa (51’), showcasing a comprehensive team performance.

In a Pool B encounter, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured a convincing 8-1 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Mithles Kerketta (4’, 9’), was instrumental, scoring two goals while Salman Lakra (49’, 58’). Also had an impactful outing. Goals came from Bimal Lakra (15’), Sujit Barla (43’), Mandeep Kerketta (50’), and Bishal Kaetha (51’). Liyansh Sarthi (22’) scored the sole goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In a Pool C match, Hockey Haryana outplayed Hockey Bengal 5-0. Chirag (10’, 42’) was a key player, scoring two goals, along with Ronak Rana (48’, 59’). Nikhil (46’) contributed to the scoreline as well.

In the last encounter of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam Hockey 13-1. Captain Aashir Adil Khan (9’, 18’, 59’) led with three goals while Aditya Raikwar (5’, 25’), Azad Sultani (23’, 60’) and Karan Gautam (39’, 57’) scored braces. Subhan Abid (3’), Ekka Navin (12’), Om Patwa (29’) and Ranveer Parochi (51’) also chipped in with a goal each. Meanwhile, Jensing Bey (31’) scored the only goal for Assam Hockey.

In a late evening clash on Thursday, hosts Hockey Chandigarh registered a 17-0 victory over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in Pool F. Misbah Khan (19’, 23’, 42’, 43’), led the way with four goals while Gurjeet Singh (2’, 35’), Fateh Singh (6’, 8’), and Prince Singh (13’, 21’) each added two goals. Sukhmanpreet Singh (24’, 43’) also netted a brace. Sah Surja Kumar (17’), Amit Singh (28’), Sahil Duhan (29’), Sohi Manrajdeep Singh (37’), and Puneet Indora (39’) completed the scoring for Hockey Chandigarh.

