Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra register wins on Day 4

Chandigarh, Sep 26 Teams from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka registered wins in their respective matches on Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men's National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, here on Thursday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 11-2 in a Pool G fixture. Pawan Yadav (8’, 29’), Anuj Singh (25’, 58’), Ritesh Pandey (36’, 48’) and Shubham Rajbhar (39’, 47’) had lucrative outings with two goals each while Mithlesh Singh (20’), Jitin (26’), and Mayank Kumar Yadav (60’) scored a goal each for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Meanwhile, Mahendra Bhatt (28’) and Tushal Sosa (56’) were the scorers for Hockey Gujarat.

In another Pool G clash, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Goans Hockey 9-2. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s captain, Sundarajith M. (16’, 32’), and Sugumar M. (47’, 60’) were the top scorers of the game. However, Gowtham (17’), Athiban (41’), S. Lakshmanan Sri (44’), Kamalesh K. (49’), and Renjith (51’) found the back of the net too. Gourav C. Shetty (20’) and Rakesh Yadav (55’) scored consolation goals for Goans Hockey.

In Pool E, Hockey Punjab outplayed Manipur Hockey 7-0. Gurwinder Singh (9’) gave Punjab the early lead, followed by goals from Charanjeet Singh (10’), Mandeep Singh (23’), Amandeep (31’), Anurag Singh (35’), Kushal Sharma (39’), and Uttkarsh (43’).

The second Pool E clash of the day saw Hockey Karnataka defeat Hockey Bihar 4-1. Manjeet (12’, 17’), Suprith (6’) and Deekshith H.H (32’) were the scorers for Hockey Karnataka while captain Abhay Shah (52’) scored the sole goal for Bihar.

In Pool F, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Arunachal 6-4. Suraj Dipak Shukla (26', 58'), and Laxman Chimnaji Metkar (7', 47') scored braces while Vijkape Dnyaneshkumar (11') and Rehan Shafi Khan (54') broke through as well for Hockey Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Kumar Karan (30'), Chaudhari Suraj (40’) Salil Kindo (50'), and Kumar Shashank (56') netted for Hockey Arunachal.

In a late evening encounter on Wednesday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh outplayed Kerala Hockey 5-0 in Pool D. Madhya Pradesh’s captain, Aashir Aadil Khan (39’, 40’), Subhan Abid (17’), Aditya Raikwar (34’), and Ashwani Patel (60’) secured the victory for the side.

