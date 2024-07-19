Sub-jr Men’s South Zone Hockey: Puducherry, Karnataka and Kerala secure wins on Day 1

Kollam (Kerala), July 19 Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey registered victory on the first day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s South Zone Championship 2024 played at the Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

In the men’s category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh took on Le Puducherry Hockey in the first match. Le Puducherry Hockey won the game 8-4. For Le Puducherry Hockey, N. Nithishwaran (8’, 23’, 25’), Tamivalavan (11’), Praveen (31’, 34’, 42’) and Abdul Rehan (48’) were the goal-scorers, while for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Balaji Poola (38’), Hussain Syed Jakeer (40’, 46’) and Devara Deva Sai Yadav (60’) got on the scoresheet.

In the second match, Hockey Karnataka took on Telangana Hockey. Hockey Karnataka won the match 9-0. For Hockey Karnataka, Shashith Gowda V.Y (10’, 46’), Patil Mailaragouda (16’), Sarthak G. (23’), Mohan B.P (34’, 39’), Kolekar Sohan Chandrashekhar (50’), Lennan Madappa C.P (54’) and Poovanna K.P (56’) were the goal scorers.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu faced Kerala Hockey. Kerala Hockey won the match 6-1. For Kerala Hockey, Dinesh Minz (2’), Raju Bangari (20’), Suraj Bahala (28’, 32’, 53’) and Nadeem K N (39’) got on the scoresheet, while for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Gowtham (18’) was the lone goal scorer.

