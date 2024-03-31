Sub-jr women's hockey league: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal, Pritam Siwach Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Centre win on Day 4

Lucknow, March 31 SAI Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy and SAI Bal Team win their respective matches on Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated HAR Hockey Academy 3-1. Purnima Yadav (28’, 58’) scored a brace and Binati Minz (59’) contributed one goal for SAI Shakti Team. The lone goal for HAR Hockey Academy came from Seema (54’).

In the second match of the day, Sweety Kujur (14’, 16’, 17’, 30’, 52’) scored five goals as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 14-0. Payal Sonkar (44’, 45’, 45’, 60’) scored four goals, Anushka Bhawre (6’, 15’) scored a brace, while Doli Bhoi (13’), Neharika Toppo (48’) and Janhabi Bada (59’) scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

Pritam Siwach Academy win

In the third match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 7-2.

Sukhpreet (36’, 41’, 57’) scored a hat-trick, Diya (21’, 28’) scored a brace while Ritika (6’) and Nancy Saroha (37’) scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy. Sushma (8’) and Nisha Saini (39’) scored a field goal each for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy.

In the fourth match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 10-0. Sisliya Sandi Purty (5’, 25’, 41’) and Tanishka Ekka (19’, 22’, 32’) scored hat-tricks, while Guljan Kumari (2’), Shanti Horo (12’), Sukarmani Mundu (47’) and Lalpeksangi (56’) scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

