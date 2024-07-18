Sub junior men, women south zone hockey championship set to begin in Kollam

New Delhi, July 18 Hockey India 2nd sub junior men & women south zone championship 2024 is all set to kick off in Kollam, Kerala, scheduled from July 19 to July 26. The event will feature six teams vying for the championship title in each category.

The participating teams in the men’s and women’s categories are Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, and Kerala Hockey.

The competition format will be a round-robin, where all teams will play against each other once. The top two teams will advance to the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for third place in a knockout fixture.

"We are thrilled to see the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship bring together so much young talent,” said Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Tirkey. "This championship is not only about winning but also about learning and growing as players. It provides a crucial platform for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience," he added.

"Our junior players are the future of Indian hockey, and this championship is a fantastic platform for them to shine. We believe in their potential and are committed to providing opportunities for them to excel," stated Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

The opening day of the competition promises thrilling encounters, with Telangana Hockey clashing with Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu taking on Le Puducherry Hockey, and Kerala Hockey competing against Hockey Karnataka in the women’s category.

In the men’s category, the excitement continues with Hockey Andhra Pradesh facing Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Karnataka squaring off against Telangana Hockey, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu battling Kerala Hockey.

