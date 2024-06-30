Subrata Paul bats for Indian coach to take up national team's job

New Delhi, June 30 The advertisement posted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on its official website seeking applications for the post of head coach for the senior and U-23 national teams suggests that the Federation is looking for a foreign coach.

The second point of the advertisement related to ‘key requirements’ states: "Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred with experience of coaching in the World Cup and championship qualifiers."

Among the current crop of available Indian coaches, none seem to meet this criterion.

Subrata Paul, former India goalkeeper who represented the national team in 67 matches between 2007 and 2017, feels that an Indian coach should be given an opportunity.

"There are many good foreign coaches around, but my heart will always vouch for an Indian coach who has the passion, substantial national team experience in assisting the head coach, and someone who can call a spade a spade," Paul told IANS.

He added that the coach needs to be above all influences and focus only on results. "We need a result-oriented coach. We need to take one match at a time and deal with it, and then focus on the next game.

“The coach needs to be above all influences and stick out his neck to take some strict decisions, which might seem unpopular on the surface," Paul said.

The former India goalkeeper also expressed his anguish over the fact that the AIFF can give a longer rope to a foreign coach, but cannot do the same when it comes to an indigenous coach.

"If we can do with a foreign coach for 62 months despite not getting the desired results, let's be patient with an Indian coach for at least 36 months," Paul told IANS.

