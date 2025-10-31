Subrayen’s tireless spell rattles India A in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Prenelan Subrayen produced a spell of immense control and stamina to swing South Africa A’s way on the second day of the first unofficial Test against India A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 32-year-old off-spinner bowled an unbroken 22-over spell, finishing with 5 for 61 as India A crashed from a commanding 90 for no loss to 234 all out. South Africa A, who had taken a first-innings lead of 75, closed the day on 30 for no loss, consolidating their grip on the contest with two full days remaining.

For Subrayen, who has endured a stop-start career repeatedly interrupted by suspect action reports, this five-wicket haul—his 13th in first-class cricket—was a reminder of his resilience and craft.

Left out of South Africa’s squad for the upcoming India tour, the off-spinner responded with a performance that underlined his determination. His spell was relentless, combining subtle variations of flight and pace with unwavering accuracy as he attacked with four close catchers around the bat.

He broke India A’s solid opening stand when he deceived Ayush Mhatre in the air, inducing a chip to midwicket. Mhatre, who top-scored with 65 off 76 balls and struck 10 fours, had earlier dominated with crisp drives and fearless footwork, even reaching a fluent 46-ball half-century.

Devdutt Padikkal (6) was next, miscuing a lofted hit to mid-off, before Rajat Patidar was bowled through the gate by one that turned sharply. Tanush Kotian’s defensive jab ballooned to short leg, and Khaleel Ahmed’s attempted slog to long-on sealed Subrayen’s five-for.

Among the few bright spots for India A was Mhatre’s positive approach and the return of Rishabh Pant, who played his first competitive innings since recovering from injury.

Pant, cheered warmly by the sparse crowd, looked eager to counterattack but was dismissed for 17, edging to the slips while fending at a short ball from Okuhle Cele. Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan made a scratchy 32 from 94 balls before falling to Tshepo Moreki, who found his outside edge.

Brief scores:

South Africa A 299/9 & 30/0 in 12 overs (Jordan Hermann 12 not out, Lesego Senokwane 9) lead India A 234 all out in 58 overs (Ayush Mhatre 65, Ayush Badoni 38; Prenelan Subrayen 5-61, Lutho Sipamla 2-35) by 105 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor