Subroto Cup Junior Girls Tournament set for quarterfinal stage

New Delhi, Aug 9 Betkuchi High School, Guwahati, Assam and The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Imphal, Manipur completed the quarterfinal line-up of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament by topping their respective groups.

They will join Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan, Christian Higher Secondary School, Tripura Sports School, Home Mission School, Aizawl, Mizoram representing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and last year’s runner’s up GSSS, Alakhpura, Haryana in the quarterfinals which will be played tomorrow at the Ambedkar Stadium and KIIT Global School in Gurugram.

In the final Group A games, Betkuchi HS beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya 4-0 to confirm their place in the knockouts while Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School, Mahilpur, Punjab ended their campaign with a 13-0 victory over Coast Guard Public School, Nani Daman with Harmeen and Gurleen scoring four goals each.

In Group C, The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School comprehensively beat Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh 8-0 to finish unbeaten and qualify for the knockouts from the group. S. Alvadevi scored a hat-trick for the side. In the final match of the group, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat SRV Model HSS, Kerala 2-0 to finish second in the group.

Quarterfinal fixtures:

Mother International School, Jharkhand VS Tripura Sports School, Tripura and GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana VS Home Mission School, 1 Mizo BN NCC, Aizawl (NCC) at the Ambedkar Stadium

Betkuchi High School, Guwahati, Assam VS Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, Bangladesh. The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Manipur VS Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya at KIIT Global School.

