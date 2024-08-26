Subroto Cup Sub-jr Boys: Nongiri Presbyterian to face Major Dhyanchand Sports College in final

Bengaluru, Aug 26 Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya will face Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in the summit clash of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament which will be played on Wednesday here at the Army Service Corps Centre.

Nongiri Presbyterian overcame Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan 2-1 in extra time in a tightly fought contest while Major Dhyanchand Sports College had a comfortable 3-0 victory over St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh to book their place in the finals.

In the first semifinal, Nongiri Presbyterian took the lead in the second half through a penalty, after a tightly fought first half. Marc converted from the spot for the lead which was equalised nine minutes later from a well-worked move by the Bangladesh side.

Nafiq’s side-footed finish found the top corner equalling the scores and taking the game into extra time. Namebanlam converted a brilliant team move to score the winning goal and send the school from Meghalaya into the finals.

Major Dhyanchand Sports College dominated the second semi-final from the start and looked in control of the game throughout. They took the lead in the eighth minute after Arslan finished a low cross from the left wing.

The Uttar Pradesh side doubled their advantage in the first half itself. Abhinav, who was free inside the box, finished with ease after receiving a cross from the right wing. Abhinav completed his brace in the second half, converting a header from a corner kick to complete a comfortable evening for the side from Uttar Pradesh.

