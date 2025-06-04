Sudharsan, Suryakumar and Vaibhav Suryavanshi headline IPL 2025 award winners

Ahmedabad, June 4 The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on Tuesday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ending their long wait for the trophy.

RCB held their nerve in a thrilling final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, winning the match by 6 runs to lift their maiden IPL title.

While RCB celebrated their historic win, the post-match presentation also saw the announcement of individual award winners from the season — with Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi among the top performers.

Gujarat Titans’ top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan was the standout performer with the bat this season. The left-hander finished as the highest run-scorer of IPL 2025, collecting a total of 759 runs and thereby earning the Orange Cap. Sudharsan, who has been consistent throughout the campaign, also won the Emerging Player of the Season award. He hit 88 fours in the tournament — the most by any player — and also racked up the highest fantasy points this season with 1495.

Mumbai Indians’ experienced batter Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season award. Despite MI not making it to the final, Suryakumar’s explosive batting and ability to take games away from the opposition earned him 320.5 MVP points — the highest in the season.

Rajasthan Royals’ emerging power-hitter Vaibhav Suryavanshi left a big mark in his debut season, winning the Super Striker of the Season award. Suryavanshi maintained a phenomenal strike-rate of 207, showcasing his ability to accelerate and finish innings with impact.

Gujarat Titans’ pace bowler Prasidh Krishna walked away with the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in IPL 2025. The right-arm fast bowler picked up 25 wickets, playing a key role in GT’s run to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings were recognised for their discipline on the field, taking home the Fair Play Award of the season. The award for the Best Catch of the Season was given to Kamindu Mendis of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spectacular catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis in a match against CSK.

Mohammed Siraj, also of Gujarat Titans, led the charts for most dot balls bowled this season with 151 dots. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants smashed the most sixes — a total of 40.

The Delhi District Cricket Association was awarded the Best Pitch and Ground of the Season for the playing surfaces and facilities provided at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Full list of IPL 2025 award winners:

IPL 2025 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Runners-up: Punjab Kings

Orange Cap: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 759 runs

Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 25 wickets

Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 320.5 MVP points

Emerging Player: B Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Super Striker: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) – Strike Rate: 207

Most Fours: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 88 fours

Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 40 sixes

Most Dot Balls: Mohammed Siraj (GT) – 151 dots

Fair Play Award: Chennai Super Kings

Best Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) – vs CSK, to dismiss Dewald Brevis

Best Pitch & Ground: Delhi District Cricket Association

Most Fantasy Points: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 1495 points

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor