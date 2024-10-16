Sukant Kadam to compete in second edition of Inclusive Games in Madrid

Mumbai, Oct 16 World number 1 para-badminton player, Sukant Kadam, is set to participate in the second edition of the Inclusive Games titled 'II Juegos Inclusivos', scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Madrid.

As one of the key sports featured in the event, badminton and para-badminton will be at the forefront, showcasing the present and future of both disciplines. Sukant Kadam will team up with Olympic badminton star Clara Azurmendi in a thrilling match against Italy’s Gianna Stiglich and Spain’s para-badminton medalist Iván Segura. This exciting encounter is expected to draw attention to the power of sport in fostering equality and inclusion.

The II Juegos Inclusivos, held under the Honorary Presidency of His Majesty King Felipe VI, provide a unique platform where athletes with and without disabilities compete side by side. With the support of Spain's Higher Sports Council, the Spanish Olympic Committee, the Spanish Paralympic Committee, and 18 sports federations, this landmark event reinforces the importance of diversity and non-discrimination in sport.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sukant Kadam expressed his enthusiasm: “It’s an honor to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event not only celebrates athletic excellence but also highlights the importance of equality and inclusion in sports. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete and promote these values on the international stage.”

