Sulakshan Kulkarni appointed coach of Maharashtra Ranji team for two years

Pune, June 25 The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former Vidarbha, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu coach, Sulakshan Kulkarni as coach of their senior men's team for two years.

The Karnataka-born 57-year-old Kulkarni, who had guided domestic giants Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2012-13 season, had coached the Tamil Nadu team in the last domestic season. The MCA has also appointed a new set of support staff to assist Kulkarni in discharging his duties.

Kulkarni coached the Central Zone cricket team and was the Nepal cricket team's batting coach for a month in 2018. The same year, Kulkarni was appointed as the head coach for the Physically Challenged Cricket World Cup for Team India which bagged its first historical title.

As a player, Kulkarni has represented Railways, Bombay (Mumbai), Assam, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh in a career stretching from 1985-86 to 2001-02 seasons.

The MCA has also put in place a new selection committee for the BCCI season 2024-25, appointing Akshay Darekar as chairman. Kiran Adhav, Rohit Jadhav, Salil Agharkar and Sangram Atitkar are the other members of the senior selection committee.

"Under the visionary guidance of our President, Rohit Pawar, Sacheen Mulay, Chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), reviewed and recommended selections for the entire selection committee and support staff. This selection procedure assures that the Maharashtra Cricket Association is staffed by top-tier experts committed to achieving success in the upcoming season," MCA Hon. Secretary, Adv. Kamlesh Pisal informed in a release on Tuesday.

The MCA has also announced new selection committees and support staff for all age-group teams from U23 to U14.

