Sultan of Johor Cup: India colts bag bronze with thrilling shoot-out win over New Zealand

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Oct 26 India Colts ended their campaign at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup junior men's hockey tournament with a bronze medal after they beat New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout here on Saturday. India's goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh held his nerves to make three excellent saves while strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored in the tense shootout.

Earlier in regulation time, Dilraj Singh (11') and Manmeet Singh (20') had given India a roaring start but New Zealand thawed India's plans in the final quarter with goals by Owen Brown (51') and Jonty Elmes (57').

India got off the blocks with a tactful and compact attack. Swift, short passes and skilful dribbling helped them find success as early as in the 11th minute when Dilraj Singh scored from an assist made by Mukesh Toppo.

Earlier in the quarter, Anmol Ekka and Chandan Yadav along with Arshdeep Singh contributed to the team's attack but their attempts didn't pay off Dilraj was on target to put India ahead 1-0.

India controlled the game in the second quarter too. Their defence was on point and stalled the New Zealand forwards from creating scoring opportunities. However, a defensive error in the 19th minute saw India concede a penalty corner. But the defence line did well to block back-to-back PCs.

In the following minute, a brilliant display of stickwork and combination between Manmeet, Anmol, and Mukesh saw them score a stupendous field goal. The 2-0 lead in the 20th minute put India in good stead. Riding on a good start, India created a flurry of chances before the second hooter but they could not extend the lead.

While the third quarter was goalless, New Zealand bounced back in the fourth, scoring two crucial goals that put India's hopes of winning the bronze in limbo. In the 51st minute, Bradley Rothwell assisted Owen Brown from the right flank with a strong cross pass that was perfectly tapped into the net by Brown.

Pressing forward, hunting for an equaliser, New Zealand found success in the 57th minute when Jonty Elmes, who scored a hat-trick against India in their previous game, struck a field goal. In the previous minutes, both teams had traded PCs but neither found success, however, Elmes' goal meant that the match would go into a shootout.

