Suma Shirur's Lakshya Shooting Club marks National Sports Day celebrations with 3-day shooting extravaganza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Olympian and Coach Suma Shirur's Lakshya Shooting Club (LSC) celebrated National Sports Day 2025 with a spirited three-day shooting event held from August 29 to 31 at the LSC's ranges in Panvel and Vashi, as per a release from LSC.

The event, dedicated exclusively to LSC shooters, paid tribute to India's sporting heritage while offering young athletes a platform to compete and grow. In line with the directive of the Sports Authority of India to organise events commemorating National Sports Day, a three-day competition was successfully conducted at Lakshya Shooting Club, a Khelo India Accredited Academy.

The opening day began with a heartfelt tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, followed by a pledge for National Sports Day. Suma Shirur's motivational address set the tone for the weekend, urging athletes to embody discipline, focus and determination. The remainder of the day saw qualification matches in ISSF Rifle and ISSF Pistol at Panvel, alongside NR Rifle, NR Pistol and Open Sight events at the Vashi range.

Speaking on 29th August (Day 1) of the celebrations, Suma Shirur said, "National Sports Day reminds us that sport is far more than medals - it is about resilience, discipline and the courage to rise after every fall. At Lakshya Shooting Club, I see these values come alive in our shooters each day, whether they are starting out with limited resources or competing in finals. My dream through LSC is to give every young athlete the platform to grow, support one another, and carry forward the spirit of Indian sport."

On the second day, the competition intensified with finals in the ISSF Rifle categories for juniors and seniors. The energy of the finals reflected the depth of talent within LSC, as athletes competed with remarkable poise and precision. The day concluded with a felicitation ceremony that not only honoured the winners but also acknowledged the efforts of all participants, reinforcing the spirit of sportsmanship that underpins the club's philosophy. The contests across rifle and pistol disciplines highlighted LSC's consistency in grooming young shooters. The results of the shooting competitions are as follows -

Senior ISSF Rifle

1st Position - Mayuri Pawar

2nd Position - Devanshi Katara

3rd Position - Divya Dhumal

Junior ISSF Rifle

1st Position - Vedant Patil

2nd Position - Shreya More

3rd Position - Lakshya Indurkar

10m Air Rifle (Senior NR)

1st Position - Afrah Jawad Khatib

2nd Position - Siddesh Harish Kambli

3rd Position - Kunjal Mohan Pandhare

10m Air Pistol (NR)

1st Position - Pramod Parshuram Kadam

2nd Position - Pranav Sunil Kothale

3rd Position - Gauri Ganesh Gavhane

10m Air Rifle (Open Sight)

1st Position - Arnav Sachin

2nd Position - Saanvika Shivraj Patil

3rd Position - Meet Mayur Kokate

This event has set the stage for shooters to perform strongly in their upcoming state and national competitions as the three-day celebration concluded on August 31 with a recreational activity designed to bring the athletes together in a relaxed environment after two days of high-intensity competition.

The National Sports Day festival once again reaffirmed Lakshya Shooting Club's role as a hub of excellence, nurturing talent, discipline and commitment, while inspiring its shooters to continue striving toward greater heights in the sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor