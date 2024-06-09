Sumil Nagal wins Heilbronner Neckarcup title

London, June 9 India’s top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, overcame Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard in three hard-fought sets, 6-1, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 to clinch the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger title.

The journey to victory was anything but easy for the third-seeded Nagal. He started the final with a dominant performance, securing multiple breaks to outplay Ritschard in the first set, winning 6-1. However, the unseeded Swiss player proved to be a formidable opponent, pushing Nagal to his limits in the subsequent sets.

In the second set, despite Nagal earning an early break, Ritschard fought back, levelling the score and pushing the set to a tie-breaker. Ritschard showcased his resilience, edging out Nagal 7-6(7-5) to even the match.

Nagal earned an early break, only to see Ritschard break back immediately. Undeterred, Nagal rallied to secure another crucial break. Serving for the championship, Nagal faced intense pressure, losing three match points before finally capitalising on the fourth to seal the set 6-3.

This title triumph not only marks Nagal's second Challenger victory of the year, having previously won the Chennai Open in February, but also his sixth overall and fourth on clay. With this win, Nagal is set to enter the top 80 in the ATP Rankings, making him eligible to compete in the Paris Olympics next month. The official announcement is expected on Monday.

Reflecting on his victory, Nagal said, “It was a tough match, and Alexander played really well. I had to dig deep and stay focused, especially after losing the second set. Winning this title is a big confidence booster, and I’m thrilled about breaking into the top 80, which gives me a chance to compete in the Paris Olympics.”

Nagal’s path to the final was a testament to his tenacity and skill. He defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, Javier Barranco Cosano of Spain, Ivan Gakhov of Russia, and Luca Van Assche of France, showcasing his ability to overcome diverse playing styles and challenges.

--IIANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor