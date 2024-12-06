Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into Australian Open, will play fifth Grand Slam in a row

Mumbai, Dec 6 India's top singles player Sumit Nagal has secured a direct entry into the Australia Open 2025, making his second appearance in the year's first Grand Slam which will be played in Melbourne from January 6-26.

Nagal, who is ranked 98th in the ATP World Rankings, is one of the last singles players to confirm a direct entry into the 128-player draw.

This is Nagal's fifth direct entry into a Grand Slam main draw and eighth overall, having played all four Grand Slam events in 2024. His best result at a Grand Slam event is reaching the second round at the Australian Open and the US Open, both of which he did this year.

The 27-year-old Nagal, who was born in Jaitpur, Haryana, will be playing for the third time in the Australian Open. The entry list was announced in Melbourne on Friday.

Nagal is the 2015 Junior Wimbledon champion, becoming the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam title. The Davis Cupper has a best-ever ranking in singles of 68 that he achieved in the week starting July 15, 2024.

At the Australian Open 2025, Nagal will be hoping to improve his best performance and reach the third round if he gets a good draw.

