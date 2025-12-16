Sumit Nagal to lead India’s challenge at the milestone 10th edition of Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, Dec 16 Top Indian player Sumit Nagal will lead the challenge in the men's singles competition of the landmark 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, which is set to return from January 5 to 11, 2026, at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru. A flagship event on the ATP Challenger Tour, the tournament continues to grow in stature as one of India’s most prominent international tennis competitions.

Bengaluru Open continues to be an integral part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Upgraded in 2025 from an ATP Challenger 100 to a Challenger 125 event, the tournament now offers a total prize purse of over USD 225,000, drawing top players from around the world. The elevated status has ensured a strong and competitive field, reinforcing its position as a key fixture on the global tennis calendar.

As international tennis returns to enthral Bengaluru’s sports enthusiasts, the landmark 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open will see Sumit Nagal lead India’s challenge. A former champion of the tournament in 2017, Nagal is among the country’s most accomplished singles players, with Olympic representation and multiple ATP Challenger titles to his name. Joining him will be Aryan Shah, a promising young Indian talent whose consistent performances on the ITF and ATP Challenger circuits mark his emergence at this milestone edition.

The official main-draw singles acceptance list for the 2026 edition features a strong lineup of international players, led by ATP Tour title winner and former Top-100 Spaniard Pedro Martinez, former ATP Top-25 player and Davis Cup regular Daniel Evans of Great Britain, and former Top-35 player and US Open quarterfinalist Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

The field is further strengthened by former junior World No.1 and Australian Open boys’ champion Harold Mayot (France), Davis Cup match-winner Borna Gojo (Croatia), ATP Challenger Finals champion Duje Ajdukovic (Croatia), former ATP Top-100 player Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Germany), and 2019 US Open boys’ singles champion Jonas Forejtek (Czech Republic).

Also set to compete are Jay Clarke (Great Britain), Benjamin Hassan (Lebanon), Matej Dodig (Croatia), Timofey Skatov (Kazakhstan), Max Houkes (Netherlands), Ilia Simakin, Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan), Petr Bar Biryukov, Matteo Martineau (France), Antoine Ghibaudo (France), Michael Geerts (Belgium), Dan Martin (Canada), and Neil Oberleitner (Austria), underlining the depth and competitiveness of the international field.

Organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), Bengaluru Open continues to uphold high standards, strengthening Bengaluru’s reputation as a preferred destination for international tennis. As the tournament marks its landmark 10th edition, it remains committed to delivering world-class competition while providing Indian players the chance to face top international opposition on home soil.

The alternates list features: Vadym Ursu (Ukraine), Vladyslav Orlov (Ukraine), Karan Singh (India), Eric Vanshelboim (Ukraine), Takuya Kumasaka (Japan), Stefano Napolitano (Italy), Eero Vasa (Finland), and Maxime Janvier (France).

