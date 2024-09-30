Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar launch inaugural edition of International Masters League

New Delhi, Sep 30 Legendary India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have announced the launch of a six-team International Masters League (IML), the inaugural edition of which is set to be played this year. The tournament will feature cricket stars from six nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. Tendulkar will be back to playing on the 22 yards via this league, while Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

“Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats,” said Tendulkar in a statement on Monday.

“Sportspersons never retire at heart and the competitive streak within waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers,” he said. “I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top-quality cricket and try to win,” Tendulkar added.

The tournament’s matches are scheduled to be held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

“T20 cricket’s rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they’ve admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes LIVE in action,” added Gavaskar.

“This is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together," he added.

