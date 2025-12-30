Super Kings Academy expands footprint in Tamil Nadu with new centre in Tiruchengode

Tiruchengode (TN), Dec 30 Chennai Super Kings has announced that its flagship Super Kings Academy, one of India’s leading cricket training institutions, will launch a new academy centre at KSR Educational Institutions, Tiruchengode, further strengthening its grassroots cricket development programme in Tamil Nadu.

The Tiruchengode centre marks Super Kings Academy’s presence in the 12th city in Tamil Nadu, underlining the institution's commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent across the state.

Globally, Super Kings Academy operates more than 35 centres, making it one of the most extensive cricket academy networks in the world.

The new SKA centre at KSR Educational Institutions will officially commence operations on January 19, 2026, offering aspiring cricketers access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, expert

coaching staff, and structured development pathways—hallmarks of the Super Kings Academy ecosystem. The academy will have 2 turf pitches, 2 astro turf pitches, 3 matting pitches, apart from two grounds, a dedicated match simulation area, a bowling machine, floodlights for evening practice, and a gym with a swimming pool.

Speaking on the expansion, KS Viswanathan, MD of Chennai Super Kings, said: “Even while we expand globally, Tamil Nadu has always been a strong nursery for cricketing talent, and Tiruchengode is an important addition to our growing footprint in the state. Our aim at Super Kings Academy is to provide young players with world-class facilities, expert coaching, and the right opportunities to help them realise their full potential. Partnering with KSR Educational Institutions allows us to bring professional cricket training closer to aspiring players in this region.”

R. Srinivasan, Chairman of KSR Educational Institutions, added: “We are delighted to associate with Super Kings Academy, a name synonymous with excellence and professionalism in cricket. This academy at KSR Educational Institutions will not only enhance our sports infrastructure but also give students and young cricketers in and around Tiruchengode access to elite-level coaching and exposure. We believe this partnership will play a key role in developing future cricketing talent.”

