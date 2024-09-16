Super Kings Academy set to launch 16th center in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Sep 16 The Chennai Super Kings Academy is set to launch its first centre outside Tamil Nadu. The centre will come up in Gurugram, Delhi NCR. This move brings the total number of Super Kings Academy centres to 16, including three international locations.

The Gurugram facility, developed in partnership with Push Sports, promises to be a state-of-the-art hub for budding cricketers. It will feature four turfs, two cement pitches, one astro pitch, and advanced floodlighting, ensuring top-notch training conditions for aspiring players.

"Following 12 centres in Tamil Nadu, Super Kings Academy is set to launch its first centre outside the state in India with a facility in Delhi NCR (Gurugram) through a partnership with Push Sports, one of the fastest growing sports-tech companies in India, and has transformed sports for over 7000 children across 20+ locations. This will be the 16th Super Kings Academy centre overall including three overseas locations," CSK announced in a statement on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings' captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressed his excitement about the new academy, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our first centre outside Tamil Nadu. The Super Kings Academy is now in Delhi NCR. Boys and girls, get ready to 'Train Like a Super King' and embark on your cricketing journey!”

K.S. Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, also shared his enthusiasm, highlighting the academy’s expansion strategy.

“Our journey over the last two years has seen successful centres established in Tamil Nadu and international locations like the USA, UK, and Australia. Now, we are excited to bring our unique coaching methodology to North India. We believe this academy will be instrumental in discovering and nurturing cricketing talent from this region.”

