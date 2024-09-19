Super League Kerala: Calicut FC hold Forca Kochi FC to 1-1 draw

Kozhikode, Sep 19 Calicut FC drew 1-1 with Forca Kochi FC in the first match of the third round of Super League Kerala 2024, here at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

Forca Kochi FC started the match with a clear attacking intent, fully aware of the importance of securing three points to mount a comeback in the league. Head coach Mario Lemos' tactical approach troubled the Calicut FC players early on, as Kochi dominated the early phases of the game. Their pressing and ball control kept Calicut on the back foot, searching for a way to break Kochi's rhythm.

However, Calicut found a breakthrough in the 42nd minute. A shot from Gani Ahmed deflected off a Kochi defender, wrong-footed the goalkeeper and found the way into the net.

This stroke of fortune allowed Calicut FC to end the first half with a 1-0 lead, much to the delight of their fans.

In the second half, Forca Kochi FC’s manager Mario Lemos made two crucial substitutions to inject fresh energy into his squad. South African forward Siyanda and midfielder Kamalpreet Singh were brought on to change the dynamic of the game.

The substitutions worked as planned, with Kochi's attacks gaining intensity. The duo brought a new level of energy to the pitch, allowing Kochi to press higher and test Calicut's defence more frequently.

Kochi’s persistence paid off in the 75th minute when Siyanda, the fresh legs, delivered the equaliser with a well-taken strike.

Ngubo Siyanda of Forca Kochi FC was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor