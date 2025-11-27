"Support from our people boosts our confidence": Hitesh Gulia on India hosting Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], November 27 : Boxing World Cup Gold Medalist Hitesh Gulia expressed his excitement about India hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, stating that competing on home ground will boost his confidence and motivate him to win a gold medal for India.

IOA on Thursday confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 Centenary CWG hosting rights to Ahmedabad, as the competition will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

"I am glad to hear that the Commonwealth Games are happening in Gujarat. When we receive support from our people on home ground, it hits differently, boosts our confidence. I am practising hard, aiming to win a gold medal for our country, " Hitesh Gulia told ANI.

The world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games as delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on Thursday.

Wrestling coach Manoj Dhankar expressed pride that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, stating that he has high hopes for wrestling and shooting. Dhankar believes it is a golden opportunity for Indian athletes.

"We are happy and proud that India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. When games are held in the home country, we get support from the home crowd. At the last Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, we finished 2nd overall. I have high hopes for wrestling and shooting. It is a golden opportunity for Indian athletes," Manoj Dhankar told ANI.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor