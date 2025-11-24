"Support should be consistent in victory and defeat": Mirabai Chanu leads powerful discussion on India's next Olympic heroes at Turf 2025

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu recently addressed the lack of consistent backing from fans as she joined Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Vijender Singh in a high-impact panel on "What India Needs for Its Next Olympic Heroes" at the FICCI Turf 2025 Global Sports Summit.

The session addressed the systems, mindset, and support required to prepare future Olympic medal winners and drew attention as one of the event's highlights, according to a release from FICCI.

While speaking about the contrast between the reception she received after winning her Tokyo 2020 silver and the absence of support following injury at the Asian Games, Mirabai said, "When I won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, there were thousands waiting to welcome me home. But after my injury at the Asian Games while competing, when I couldn't win a medal, I arrived in India and there was no one at the airport. If we want our next Olympic heroes to truly succeed, the support must be consistent in victory and defeat. Athletes perform better when they know they are valued no matter the result and have the backing of everyone," as quoted from a release by FICCI.

She also stressed the importance of nurturing the next generation, to ensure India's success at international tournaments. "We must focus on the next generation of athletes aspiring to bring medals for India. The most important area to work on is ensuring that their requirements and preparations are met fully. There should be no shortcomings and they must be given the right platform to rise."

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a strong and positive mindset ahead of high-pressure games, Vijender said, "We are the chosen ones, the lucky ones. It's critical to have the right mindset. No matter who we compete with, we must go out there believing we can win. We need to think of ourselves as the best and give our best. The mentality is the most important."

While speaking in the same panel, Charu Sharma, Director of the Pro Kabaddi League, reinforced the role of family support, stating, "India needs more parents like Mirabai's mother Tombi, who encourage their children to pursue sport wholeheartedly. It will change our country's fortunes at the global level."

The panel called for consistent support for athletes, investment in youth, family engagement, and a robust sports system as essential for India's next wave of Olympic heroes.

