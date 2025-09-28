Suraj Kumar Chand, Anjali Semwal storm into semis of Squash Indian Tour 3

Bengaluru, Sep 28 India’s Suraj Kumar Chand and Anjali Semwal kept the home flag flying at the Squash Indian Tour 3, a PSA Challenger event, by storming into the semifinals after strong quarterfinal victories in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Second seed Suraj produced a commanding performance in the men’s draw, brushing aside fifth seed Sebastiaan Hofman of the Netherlands 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 in just 27 minutes. Dominant from the outset, the Indian hardly allowed Hofman any momentum, mixing sharp length with clinical finishing to book his place in the last four. Suraj will face Egypt’s Omar El Torkay in Monday’s semifinal, a clash expected to test his consistency against one of the most skillful players in the draw.

In the women’s section, fourth seed Anjali Semwal showed both grit and flair to oust Malaysia’s Rui Jean Yek 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-2 in 33 minutes. After being pushed into a four-game battle, Anjali raised her intensity in the third and fourth games, using precise drop shots and quick movement to outmaneuver her opponent. The Indian will now take on another Malaysian, Harleein Tan, for a spot in the final.

While Suraj and Anjali carried Indian hopes into the semifinals, the day brought disappointment for other home players. Sixth seed Om Semwal ran into third seed Seif Shenawy of Egypt and was outclassed 5-11, 5-11, 6-11. Among the women, Sanya Vats went down 5-11, 5-11, 3-11 to Harleein Tan, while Nirupama Dubey fought hard but eventually lost 1-11, 11-9, 9-11, 4-11 to Malaysia’s Zoe Foo. Fifth seed Shameena Riaz also bowed out, falling 4-11, 5-11, 6-11 to top seed Menna Walid of Egypt.

The contrasting fortunes of the Indian contingent highlighted the depth of international competition at the event, but Suraj and Anjali’s progress ensured home fans still have reasons to cheer. With both set to face higher-ranked opponents in the semifinals, the stage is set for an exciting Monday at the Karnataka State Squash Racquet Association courts.

