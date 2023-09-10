Suresh Raina, Ravi Shastri, PV Sindhu congratulate PM Modi on India's successful presidency at G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina along with star badminton player PV Sindhu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of G20 Summit under the Indian Presidency.

The former batter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate PM Modi and said it is a landmark occasion for our nation.

"Under the insightful leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji, India's remarkable role at the G20 Summit has reaffirmed our nation's significant influence in global affairs. Every Indian can take immense pride in seeing our country spearhead global initiatives for a brighter tomorrow. This advancement benefits not just India, but the entire world. Indeed, a landmark occasion for our nation! #JaiHind #ProudIndian #G20India2023," Raina posted.

The former India coach Ravi Shastri also praised PM Modi and tweeted, "Congratulations to Honourable PM @narendramodi ji on the successful India's G20 Presidency and having taken international diplomacy to a whole new level. Never seen before in my 61 years of existence on Mother Earth. Jai Hind."

Two-time Olympic champion PV Sindhu extended the heartiest congratulations to PM Modi, saying India has emerged as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a new generation where the "nation is poised to ascend as a true global superpower."

"Let us extend our heartfelt commendations to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for his remarkable and visionary leadership throughout India's G20 Presidency. Under his guidance, India has emerged as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a new era where our nation is poised to ascend as a true global superpower, influencing and inspiring nations across the globe to work in harmony for a brighter and more prosperous future for all. The world has witnessed the dawn of a resurgent India, championing unity, progress, and cooperation on the global stage!! Congrats sir @narendramodi," Sindhu posted.

PM Modi today announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit held in New Delhi and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty to see how faster progress can be achieved on these,” PM Modi said.

"I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session. I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of the G20 Summit," he added.

Before declaring that the summit had ended, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I congratulate the Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the Summit. Notably, throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda.

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was also ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, whose Sanskrit translation goes as ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Meanwhile, Raina is considered to be one of the most successful Indian cricketer. In July 2005, Raina played his first international ODI match against Sri Lanka.

He ended up playing 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 International for the Indian team. He ended up scoring 768 runs in the Test format, and 5,615 runs in the ODI format with an average of 35.3. While in the T20I format, he struck 1,605 runs with a strike rate of 134.9.

