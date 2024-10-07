Surrey sign pacer Matthew Fisher for 2025 season of County Championship

Surrey, Oct 7 Surrey have signed pacer Matthew Fisher from Yorkshire for the 2025 season. Fisher made his England Test debut in 2022 and has 144 First-Class wickets at an average of 26.5, including a career best of 5-30. In October 2022, Fisher was awarded an England pace bowling development contract, having played his first Test against the West Indies earlier in the year.

Fisher ended the 2024 season strongly, taking 18 wickets in three games to help Yorkshire secure promotion to Division One of the Vitality County Championship, as well as a career-best 88 against Leicestershire.

“I’m both excited and honoured to have signed for Surrey. I’ve watched the recent successes of the squad with huge admiration and I hope to contribute to more success in the coming years," the pacer said.

“I’m also looking forward to working with some of the best players and coaches in the game. I first met Alec when I was 15 just after I made my debut for Yorkshire and he was visiting my school. He was great to talk to and it’s stuck in my memory ever since," Fisher added.

Alec Stewart, Director of Men’s Cricket, said: “I’ve always looked to strengthen our squad straight after we’ve won the Championship so bringing in a player of Matt’s ability and experience made perfect sense. With Conor McKerr leaving the Club and the expected England call-ups next summer it’s important we maintain a quality bowling group.

“I actually first met Matt when he was 15, on a visit to his Yorkshire secondary school on behalf of a cricket sponsor and have followed his career from afar ever since. I now look forward to welcoming him to the Kia Oval and watching him perform well for Surrey CCC," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor