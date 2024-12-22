Suruchi wins fourth gold at 67th Shooting Nationals

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Teenaged Haryana shooter Suruchi, continued to blaze the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) here in the national capital where the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events is going on, winning her fourth gold in two days.

After sweeping the women's 10m air pistol individual competitions on Friday, she partnered Samrat Rana on Saturday to blow away Abhinav Deshwal and Yashsvi Joshi of Uttarakhand 16-2 in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Youth gold medal match. The Haryana duo was at one stage 14-0 up before the Uttarakhand team managed to open their account.

Suruchi's solid form was the bulwark of the dominating win as she continued to fire mid to high 10s throughout the match to ensure the dominating win.

Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony and Avanthika Madhu upstaged home favourites Jasvir Singh Sahni and Saina Bharwani 17-13 to win bronze.

On mixed team pistol day at the DKSSR, Army shooters Ravinder Singh and Sejal Kamble won the first final, the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 16-12 over the Andhra pairing of Mukesh Nelavalli and Pranavi Dwaram.

The Indo-Tibetian Border Police's Jatin Chaudhary and Kavita Dhoundiyal won bronze in the event. They registered a nail-biting 17-15 win over Assam Rifles Marksmanship Unit's Vinayak Kumbhar and Anjali Choudhary, in the bronze face-off.

In the junior mixed team air pistol final, Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony and Gamberya Gowda claimed gold with a 16-10 result in their favour, ensuring that the Andhra pair of Mukesh and Pranavi settled for a second silver on the day. It would also be a second medal on the day for Jonathan.

The bronze in the Youth category was won by Haryana's Palak Gulia, the reigning Asian Games champion, and her partner Shubham Bisla as they proved too strong for Krushnali Rajput and Tejas Dhere of Maharashtra, winning 17-5.

