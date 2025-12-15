Surya, Shubman will be match-winners in World Cup: Abhishek Sharma

Dharamsala, Dec 15 India opener Abhishek Sharma has supported captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill to win matches for the team in the run-up to next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

In India’s seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium, Gill scored a run-a-ball 28 while Suryakumar made just 12.

“I’ll tell you one thing straight away. Trust me, Suryakumar and Shubman will win matches for India in the World Cup, and matches before the World Cup as well,” Abhishek, who top-scored with 35, told reporters after the conclusion of the game.

“I’ve played with them for so long, especially with Shubman. I know where Shubman can excel, in what conditions, irrespective of the opponent. I have full trust in him. Very soon, everyone else will gain that trust in him too,” he stated.

After Abhishek fell, India took more than 10 overs to chase down the remaining runs to eventually secure a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers, and as I was batting, I knew that if I gave a good start here, the match could get over in the Powerplay, and that's what happened.

“That was the plan for the rest of the batters, that they would just knock out or finish the match, so it was a very simple plan after that. For conditions, of course, I mean, as a batter you have to keep those things in mind that the ball is swinging a bit or it's seaming a bit, so I tried to play a few shots which is suitable for those wickets and pitches, so that's the plan always," he added.

Both India and South Africa will now travel to Lucknow to play the fourth match of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

