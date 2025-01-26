Suryakumar giving me no. 3 batting position was the turning point, says Tilak Varma

New Delhi, Jan 26 Top-order batter Tilak Varma believes India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav giving him the number three position has been the turning point of his batting career in the shortest format.

Since his debut in August 2023, Tilak has been one of the best young performers for India in the format, especially in the last few months. His elevation to number three on the tour of South Africa was an instant success through his back-to-back centuries.

But his match-winning knock of 72 not out in a tense chase of 166 against England at Chennai reiterated why Tilak is apt to bat at number three in the shortest format for India. His numbers as a number three batter now read as 419 runs in 11 innings with an average of 69.83 and strike-rate of 171.02.

"When Surya bhai gave me that No.3 position in South Africa, it was a turning point for me. So, I would like to congratulate and thank Surya bhai for that. As for this series, there is a left-right combination going on, so wherever I am needed, I am there. The flexibility is good, and I am adapting well to it. I am always ready," said Tilak to broadcasters Star Sports.

Tilak and Suryakumar have been together in the Mumbai Indians’ set-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the former got into the team in 2022. The left-hander also said Suryakumar is an absolute delight to have as the Indian team captain from a youngster point of view.

"I can only say one thing, not just for me. We both play together in the IPL as well. But even for any new player, he maintains the bond so well with every player. On the field, off the field too. He gives so much time to all the players.

“It feels great when someone like Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India, is with us. Even if any new kid joins the team, it doesn't feel like it with him. He bonds so well with everyone. All that makes a lot of difference on the field. Especially when you see the batting and in the field, he is very friendly with everyone.

“You can understand where to go, in the field, and you have to understand a few things. All that becomes easy because he spends so much time with us. So, actually, not just for me but for the rest of the team, it's very beneficial," he elaborated.

With a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India will now play against England third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28.

