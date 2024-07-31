Suryakumar joins Kohli, Babar in most POTS award in T2OIs list

Pallekele, July 31 India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performance has earned him a place among the cricketing elite, joining the ranks of players with the most Player of the Series awards in T20 Internationals.

The Indian T20I captain boasts five such accolades, trailing only former skipper Virat Kohli, who is on top of the list with six POTMs.

Suryakumar's achievement places him alongside Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's David Warner.

With 71 T20Is to his name, he has amassed 2432 runs at an impressive average of 42.67.

The recent T20I series against Sri Lanka showcased SKY's leadership, where he won the series 3-0 and scored 92 runs with two wickets. India secured a 3-0 series whitewash under his captaincy.

The final match, played on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, was a nail-biting affair as India held nerves to win the match in a super over.

