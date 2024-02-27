Suspended WFI president invites Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to appear for national trials

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh invited Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat and retired wrestller Sakshi Malik to compete in national trials in March to decide the team for Asian competitions, including the 2024 Paris Games Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan.

WFI also announced the dates to hold selection trials for an Olympic qualifying event for Paris 2024, as well as the senior Asian championships - both scheduled to take place in April in Kyrgyzstan.

The Wrestling Federation of India announced the trials on March 10-11, including the names of star grapplers Bajrang (65kg freestyle), Vinesh (55kg), and Sakshi (62kg), who declared her retirement from the sport on the day Sanjay Singh was elected president.

"I would like to inform all affiliated units of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that the selection trials to select the teams for participation in the following events are being conducted on 10th and 11th March 2024 at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi," said Sanjay Singh in a statement.

According to the announcement, the trials are being held to determine teams for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from April 11 to April 16, as well as the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Tournament at the same location from April 19 to April 21,

"All state units are requested to intimate the wrestlers as per the list attached to participate in the said trials," added the statement.

Earlier this month, United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect.

The three wrestlers have been seeking Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers. In response to the severe charges, the sports ministry suspended the WFI last year and established an ad hoc council to oversee the sport's operations.

The ministry also ordered new elections, which were held in December of last year, but the newly elected body, led by Sanjay Singh, was suspended three days later.

Antim Panghal, who is the only Indian to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics so far, will appear for trials in the 54kg category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor