Sutherland stars as Australia moves closer to winning ICC Women’s Championship

Wellington, Dec 21 All-rounder Annabel Sutherland hit a brilliant century as Australia moved closer to winning a third consecutive ICC Women’s Championship title through a 65-run victory via DLS method over New Zealand in the second ODI at Basin Reserve on Saturday.

After hitting a stunning century in the final ODI against India at Perth, Annabel made it back-to-back centuries by being unbeaten on 105 off just 81 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 129.63.

The importance of her knock is further noted with none of the Australian batters touching 35. Pacer Molly Penfold picked her career-best ODI figures of 4/42, but it wasn’t enough as Australia posted 291/7.

Kim Garth dismissed openers Suzie Bates and Bella Jones, before Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday fell to leave New Zealand in tatters at 131/5 in 30.1 overs, and being 65 runs behind of the DLS-par score when rain interrupted play.

It eventually handed Australia a victory via the DLS method, and giving them a 1-0 lead in the series, with the final game scheduled to be held on Monday. Saturday’s win also lifted Australia to 37 points in the ICC Women's Championship standings.

India, with 25 points, remains the only team capable of matching up to Australia. For that to happen, India must win all six of their remaining matches in the cycle – three each against West Indies and Ireland respectively.

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will play their opener against West Indies at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. They will also need New Zealand to upset Australia in Monday’s game. But any other outcome, including a tie or draw, will help Australia clinch their third consecutive ICC Women’s Championship title.

Brief Scores: Australia 291/7 (Annabel Sutherland 105 not out; Molly Penfold 4-42) beat New Zealand 122/5 (Amelia Kerr 38; Kim Garth 2-17) by 65 runs via DLS method.

