Suvendu Adhikari seeks impartial probe into chaos at Messi event in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 14 Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday sought an impartial probe into the chaos that erupted during Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event at the Yuva Bharati (Salt Lake) Stadium, alleging striking similarities between the handling of the incident and the investigation process in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The BJP leader said he did not accept the inquiry committee constituted by the state government and demanded the formation of an independent and impartial investigation body to probe the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari displayed several photographs and video clips related to the chaos at the stadium and raised a series of questions over the manner in which the case was being investigated. He also pointed to what he described as serious inconsistencies in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the incident.

Adhikari claimed that the FIR itself had weakened the case, drawing parallels with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident. He alleged that just as former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel and former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh had “ruined” the earlier case, the current investigation was also being compromised from the outset.

"In the RG Kar case, Sanjoy Roy was arrested, and here Satadru Datta has been arrested. In both cases, one individual is being portrayed as the sole culprit," Adhikari alleged, referring to the arrest of event organiser Satadru Datta in the stadium chaos case.

Reading out portions of the FIR, Adhikari claimed that it was filed by Dipankar, the Inspector-in-Charge of Bidhannagar Police, who was responsible for entry gates number 7 and 12 at the stadium.

"This case will not stand. The organiser and CRPF security personnel have been blamed. Satadru was arrested at 2.49 p.m., while the FIR was filed at 6.35 p.m.," he said, questioning the sequence of events.

It may be noted that the state government has already constituted a high-level investigation committee headed by a retired judge to probe the incident. However, Adhikari rejected the panel, stating: "It should not be an investigation committee involving local agencies. An impartial investigation should be conducted by removing the Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police and State Police, and by appointing a judge."

Chaos broke out at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday after spectators resorted to vandalism when they failed to get a glimpse of Messi, alleging gross mismanagement by the organisers and obstruction of views due to VIP arrangements. Several fans, who claimed to have paid exorbitant prices for tickets, said their patience snapped when they were unable to see their favourite football star even after entering the stadium.

The situation soon spiralled out of control, with parts of the Yuva Bharati Stadium witnessing damage amid the spectators' rage. Police later arrested the event's prime organiser, Satadru Datta, in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subsequently announced the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the lapses that led to the chaos.

