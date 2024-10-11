Svensson celebrates PGA Tour’s return to Utah after 61 years with a 60

Ivins (USA), Oct 11 Adam Svensson celebrated the return of the PGA Tour to Utah after 61 years with a. career-best 11-under 61 as he took a two-shot lead in the Black Desert Championship as the PGA TOUR. Svensson and many others made use of the ideal scoring conditions. Henrik Norlander hit all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in posting his career-low of 62. He was joined by Matt McCarty, who had an eagle on the reachable par-4 fifth.

Svensson came through in the afternoon and made seven birdies through 10 holes before he finished with a flourish.

It was the second straight week during the FedExCup Fall portion of the PGA TOUR that a player shot 60. David Skinns missed a 10-foot putt for a chance at 59 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Svensson would have needed an eagle on his final hole for a sub-60 round but found a bunker. He wasn't even aware a 59 was in play because he thought Black Desert Resort was a par 72.

The opening round could not finish before darkness in southwestern Utah. Among those who didn't finish was 65-year-old Jay Don Blake, the Utah native and one-time PGA TOUR winner given an exemption to play in his 500th career event on TOUR. Blake was 3-over par through 15 holes.

Kiwi Ryan Fox was Tied-6th with 65 (-6) and the top Asian was Filipino Rico Hoey with 66 (-5)

The Black Desert Championship comes with a Masters invitation. Most of the focus this time of the year is on finishing in the top 125 to retain a full PGA TOUR card for 2025.

