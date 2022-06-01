Swapnil Kusale enters final of men's 3P at Baku Shooting World Cup

New Delhi, June 1 India's Swapnil Kusale qualified for the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The young Indian shot 199 out of 200 in the first Kneeling position, 198 in the Prone position and rounded it off with a 194 in the final Standing position, to finish a creditable second in the 53-strong field. His aggregate of 591 was three behind Rio Olympic silver medallist Serhiy Kulhish of Ukraine, who finished on top.

The final stages will be played out on Thursday. Two other Ind in the fray, Goldi Gurjar and Olympian Deepak Kumar finished 14th and 23rd with scores of 585 and 583 respectively.

The 12-member Indian Rifle contingent participating in the Baku World Cup has so far one gold to its name and are lying ninth in the standings. Korea lead the table with three golds.

