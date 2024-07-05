'Sweep, reverse-sweep and lap shots are still works in progress', says Smriti Mandhana

Chennai, July 5 India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has said she is working on expanding her repertoire of shots, which can come handy for her in future. In the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa, left-handed opener Smriti is enjoying a purple patch.

She has amassed 343 runs in three ODIs at Bengaluru, which India won and als got the Player of the Series award. Smriti went on to hit a remarkable 149 runs in her only innings of the one-off Test at Chennai, which India won by ten wickets.

"Having more shots in your arsenal is beneficial, especially since a straight bat allows me to access all regions of the field. However, I have considered adding more shots. The sweep, reverse-sweep, and lap shots are still works in progress. I'm not fully comfortable with reverse sweeps yet, but I aim to be soon," said Smriti on JioCinema's 'In The Nets' show.

Smriti also emphasised on the fundamentals of her batting posture needed to nail her elegant cover drives. "As a batter, a stable base is essential, whether you're right-handed or left-handed. For me, the distance between my feet should match my shoulder width, ensuring my head stays centered.

"Additionally, I focus on keeping my hands close. As an opener facing the new ball, if my bat strays, my head falls. This principle applies to all shots, not just the cover drive."

Smriti signed off by saying there is always a continuous need for improvement as a cricket player. "No cricketer can claim to be 100% complete. There's always room for growth, and it's all about the right mindset. You can have numerous shots, but without the right mental approach, success remains elusive."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor