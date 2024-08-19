Swepson eyes Test comeback against Sri Lanka, says 'baggy green is my motivation'

New Delhi, Aug 19 Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is setting his sights on Australia’s upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka as his gateway back into the national team. After earning his Baggy Green in 2022 and featuring in four Tests across Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Swepson is eager to don the iconic cap once again.

While some cricketers might be content with simply achieving a Test debut, for Swepson, the brief taste of life as a Test cricketer has only fueled his hunger for more. Yet, his cherished Baggy Green isn’t just a memento—it’s a powerful reminder of what he’s working towards. Safely stored downstairs, away from the reach of his energetic 18-month-old son Beauden, it’s a daily motivator that pushes him to reclaim his spot in the Australian side.

“He’d have his way with it,” Swepson joked on the Unplayable Podcast when discussing how carefully he protects the Baggy Green from his young son. “It's downstairs tucked away nicely, not packed away, so it's still there as a little reminder. I have to walk past it most mornings. So it's a good motivator, but it's definitely out of reach of the young fella.”

Swepson’s Test journey began over two years ago during Australia’s tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He delivered a strong performance in Sri Lanka, claiming eight wickets at an impressive average of 24. Despite these promising signs, when the team embarked on their four-Test series in India earlier this year, Swepson was overlooked. Instead, Todd Murphy, Ashton Agar, and Matthew Kuhnemann were selected to complement Nathan Lyon on the spinning tracks of India.

As Australia prepares for another spin-dominated series in Sri Lanka early next year, Swepson’s experience from the previous tour might work in his favor when selectors sit down to choose the squad.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn’t have an eye on the Sri Lanka tour,” Swepson admitted. “That’s certainly somewhere I want to be. I’m always wanting to play at the highest level and having a taste of Test cricket has just made me hungrier to get back there. I was lucky enough to be part of the last tour to Sri Lanka and play those two games, so hopefully that gives me a little bit of a leg up. I’ve got experience in those conditions, and I hope the selectors think about that.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor