Syed Modi International badminton: Unnati, Kidambi advance to next round

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 : Top seeds Unnati Hooda and Jason Teh led the charge on Day 2 of the Syed Modi International 2025 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, each beginning their campaigns with composed straight-games wins.

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth also moved into the next round, rounding off a strong day for the tournament's marquee names, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Women's Singles top seed Hooda overcame compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13, 21-18, showing sharp control in the rallies and a strong finish in both games. In Men's Singles, top seed Teh of Singapore got past India's Rithvik Sanjeevi 21-19, 21-17, staying steady in the tight moments to seal his place in the round of 16.

Former Syed Modi winner Srikanth produced a fluent performance to defeat compatriot Kavin Thangam 21-13, 21-10, keeping his campaign on track as he eyes another deep run in Lucknow.

Among other key results, seventh seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj opened her women's singles challenge with a confident 21-12, 21-14 win over Shreya Lele. Kiran George also advanced in the men's singles section, beating Israel's Daniil Dubovenko 21-17, 21-9.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Terry Hee and Jin Yujia of Singapore overcame India's Ayush Makhija and Simran Singhi 23-21, 21-10. In an all-India clash between World Juniors medallists, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri edged out Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo 25-23, 21-14.

Young sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat added another win for the hosts, defeating Arathi Sunil and Varshini Viswanath 21-11, 21-18 in women's doubles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor