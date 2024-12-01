Syed Modi International: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu win singles titles; Treesa-Gayatri clinch women's doubles trophy

Lucknow, Dec 1 Lakshya Sen bagged the men's singles title after outclassing Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in the final of the Syed Modi International here on Sunday.

Sen won the summit clash 21-6, 21-7 in just 31 minutes to become the third Indian to take the top honours in the day. Earlier, PV Sindhu ended her much-awaited title drought after lifting the women's singles trophy while the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand claimed the women's doubles accolade.

Sen dominated the final since the start and faced no serious competition from the Singaporean.

Meanwhile, Sindhu, who was struggling since the start of the 2024 season, outclassed China's Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in the 47-minute encounter to add the third tournament trophy to her name. She had earlier won the tournament in 2017 and 2022.

The former world champion last won the title in the Singapore Open in July 2022. In the ongoing 2024 season, she only featured in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 final before ending the title drought in Lucknow.

In women's doubles, Treesa and Gayatri celebrated a remarkable achievement by claiming their maiden Super 300 title. They secured a commanding 21-18, 21-11 win over China's Bao Li Jing and Li Qian, becoming the first Indian women's doubles team to win this tournament. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, who finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition, went one step further this year.

In men's doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K displayed great resilience in the final but narrowly lost to China's Huang Di and Liu Yang with a scoreline of 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a grueling 71-minute match.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, fifth-seeded Tanisha Castro and Dhruv Kapila started strong, winning the first game, but eventually succumbed 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 to Thailand's sixth-seeded pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

